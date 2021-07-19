Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $45.32 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142,333 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.25% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $45,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $4,636,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $126.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.32. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.93 and a 52-week high of $129.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

