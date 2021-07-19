Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $49.63 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,291 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $49,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 313.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,177 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $67.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

