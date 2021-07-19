Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $61.63 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $61,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $126.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

