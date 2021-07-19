Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.08% of General Mills worth $31,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,013 shares of company stock worth $3,793,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $60.05 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

