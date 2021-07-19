Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 794,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,468 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $41,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO opened at $56.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $243.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,095.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,865 shares of company stock worth $10,770,054. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.