Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) CEO Carrie L. Bourdow Buys 56,200 Shares

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00.

Shares of GNL stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 842,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,683. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $19,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,827,000 after acquiring an additional 915,333 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $13,889,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1,365.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 387,812 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

