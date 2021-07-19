Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

GSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of GSL opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $592.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.69. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $22.02.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. Equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

