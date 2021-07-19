Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Down 28.8% in June

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GWRS opened at $16.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 845.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.57. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $95,907.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,855,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,437,875.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,669,018.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,483 shares of company stock worth $203,161 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,687,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 154,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

