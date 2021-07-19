Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $55,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,343,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,215,000 after purchasing an additional 173,664 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,149,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 277,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,571,000 after purchasing an additional 132,572 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB opened at $218.97 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 141.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.30.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

