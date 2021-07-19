Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.230-$-1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.97 million-$187.97 million.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC raised their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.41.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.