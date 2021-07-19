Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.230-$-1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.97 million-$187.97 million.
Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.43.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
