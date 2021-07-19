Golden Star Resources Ltd. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Star Resources in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GSC. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday.

GSC opened at C$3.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$344.08 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.83. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.98 and a 1 year high of C$6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$82.30 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

