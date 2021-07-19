Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of CMC Materials worth $19,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCMP opened at $139.20 on Monday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.01 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.19.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

