Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,543 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $17,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 2,328.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 35,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR opened at $106.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

