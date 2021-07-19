Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Vertex worth $18,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,029,000 after buying an additional 1,131,803 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,015,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,275,000 after buying an additional 686,007 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,191,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,160,000 after buying an additional 619,835 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 903,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 425,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VERX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

In other news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 16,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $303,680.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,727. Insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $18.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.79. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

