Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 38,505 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 38,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $17,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after buying an additional 40,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 72,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,452,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $82.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.72. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

