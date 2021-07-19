Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 221.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,862 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.04% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $17,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $56.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.69. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

WABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

