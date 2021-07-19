Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 758.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,001 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,802 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

NYSE TPR opened at $39.06 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.