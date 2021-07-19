Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 479.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,291 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in The AES by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth $86,850,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter worth $49,598,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AES by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,011 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of The AES by 919.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,618 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.52.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

