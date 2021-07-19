Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $258.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.