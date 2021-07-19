Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,479 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 636,255 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Shares of TEL opened at $134.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.80 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

