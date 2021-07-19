Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 364 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,107,000 after acquiring an additional 105,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,560,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after buying an additional 809,840 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,076,000 after buying an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $132,978,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,379.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $253.36 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $258.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

