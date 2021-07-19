Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,889 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after buying an additional 864,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after buying an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 119.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after buying an additional 561,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.53 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

