Great Point Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 705,305 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 705,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,000. RedHill Biopharma comprises 1.1% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth $1,402,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth $98,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth $3,337,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 331,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,757 shares during the period. 22.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDHL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.17. 3,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. WBB Securities downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

