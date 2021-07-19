Great Point Partners LLC Sells 152,385 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Great Point Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,385 shares during the period. Constellation Pharmaceuticals comprises about 4.2% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 1.82% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $20,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNST stock remained flat at $$33.99 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.59.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CNST. Cowen lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.