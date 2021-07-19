Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 163.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 45,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

GSBC opened at $51.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $94,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245. 24.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

