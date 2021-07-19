Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $19,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after buying an additional 5,236,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,810,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $222,074,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $126,696,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $172.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.90. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $130.49 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

