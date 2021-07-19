Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 248,762 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 128.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,762 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Plug Power worth $15,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 310,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 21,006 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $7,747,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $3,923,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

PLUG opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

