Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 31 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $15,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,955 shares of company stock worth $7,487,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.00.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $390.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $401.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

