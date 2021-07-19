Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $17.43 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $17,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $4,487,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 926.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,303 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,037. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $221.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $236.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -128.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.52.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.19.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

