Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Corning were worth $18,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 355,886 shares valued at $16,796,818. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $39.82 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

