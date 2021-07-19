Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,913 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Datadog worth $16,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG stock opened at $104.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.07. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.74.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 104,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,547,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 299,400 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $28,517,850.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 901,334 shares of company stock valued at $80,027,498. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.