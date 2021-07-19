Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Update

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GEBRF opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18. Greenbriar Capital has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.41.
About Greenbriar Capital
