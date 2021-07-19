GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the June 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,984. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after buying an additional 300,559 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

