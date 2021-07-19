Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC reduced its position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,448,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,636 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned about 4.98% of Gritstone bio worth $23,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.59. 3,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.13. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.11.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 167.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

