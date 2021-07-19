Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

OMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.