Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,786 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,578,000 after buying an additional 858,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,413,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 448.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 739,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 604,584 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,207,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 473,304 shares during the period. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.57. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $855.74 million during the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

