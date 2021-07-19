Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 153.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,707 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $4.05 on Monday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $964.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHC. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.