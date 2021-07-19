Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $211,000 Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,542 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,484,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 53,402 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 28,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.83. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 52,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $378,678.48. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

