Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,171 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.80. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.57%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

