Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $204,000 in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matthews International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Matthews International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Matthews International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $33.61 on Monday. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.55.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.