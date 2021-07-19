Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $222,000 in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Spok as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spok in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spok by 29.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Spok by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spok by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Spok in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOK opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.26. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $12.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

