Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,707 Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Penn Virginia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after buying an additional 130,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,406 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 947.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 220,238 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PVAC shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

PVAC opened at $18.54 on Monday. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $702.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

