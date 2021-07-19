Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,130 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $469,170,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,365 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 820,640 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in TripAdvisor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,860 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $82,022,000 after acquiring an additional 85,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,055 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,142,941 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

Shares of TRIP opened at $35.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

