Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000.

Get Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of GPM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,745. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.