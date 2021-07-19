Guider Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Guider has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a market cap of $12,467.74 and $17.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00047499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012991 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.85 or 0.00767344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

