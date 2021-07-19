GXChain Reaches Market Cap of $27.99 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001307 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $27.99 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000120 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,413,270 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

