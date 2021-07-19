H. Lundbeck A/S’s (HLUYY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HLUYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Danske upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

HLUYY stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. H. Lundbeck A/S had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $692.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.