Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$105.00 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 685. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.54. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $119.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

