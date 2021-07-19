Harvey Partners LLC Purchases 9,000 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Harvey Partners LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. ADTRAN comprises approximately 1.9% of Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harvey Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of ADTRAN worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 123.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,872 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in ADTRAN by 28.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 306,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in ADTRAN by 20.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 171,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. Research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

