HC Wainwright Trims Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Target Price to $6.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $2.31 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. Insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

